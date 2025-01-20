Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Staff Could Make Baseball History in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2024, and they appear set to get even better in 2025. With Shohei Ohtani returning back to the starting rotation, the Dodgers have brought in two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, All-Star closer Tanner Scott and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.
Furthermore, the team brought back Teoscar Hernandez in free agency as well.
With Ohtani, Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Snell, the Dodgers have perhaps the best rotation in baseball, and that doesn't even include guys like Tony Gonsolin and Bobby Miller who are on the outside looking in.
And according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the rotation is projected to make baseball history.
per Depth Charts, Roki Sasaki is projected for 190 strikeouts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto for 167 and Shohei Ohtani for 163
no MLB team has ever had 2 Japanese-born pitchers with 150+ strikeouts in the same season…let alone 3
Ohtani, who had Tommy John surgery at the end of 2023, won't be back in the rotation until May, per reports, but when he gets there, he should make immediate impact.
A dynamic presence on the mound, Ohtani is 38-19 lifetime with a 3.01 ERA. He's struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings. He's made 86 starts, all for the Angels
Yamamoto, signed last offseason to a massive $325 contract, went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA. He struck out 105 batters in 90.0 innings while battling injury.
Sasaki, 23, is one of the top talents in the world. He throws more than 100 MPH and features a great splitter as well.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.