Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Staff Re-Writes History Books in NLDS Clincher

the Dodgers retired their last 19 batters faced, tied with the Dodgers in 1952 WS G5 for 6th-most to end a postseason game, behind only:



1956 WS G5 Yankees: 27 [Larsen!]

2015 ALDS G5 Royals: 22

1990 WS G4 Reds: 22

1926 WS G2 Cardinals: 21

1915 WS G3 Red Sox: 20



h/t @EliasSports