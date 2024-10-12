Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Staff Re-Writes History Books in NLDS Clincher
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Friday night to win the National League Division Series in five games. As a result, the Dodgers are going back to the National League Championship Series, where they will meet the New York Mets.
That series begins on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
In this win, the Dodgers got two home runs to account for all the scoring. Enrique Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez both hit blasts.
In addition, the Dodgers got a historic pitching performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and four relievers. Yamamoto went 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and walking one. Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen then shut the door over the last four innings.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Dodgers retired their last 19 batters faced, tied with the Dodgers in 1952 WS G5 for 6th-most to end a postseason game, behind only:
1956 WS G5 Yankees: 27 [Larsen!]
2015 ALDS G5 Royals: 22
1990 WS G4 Reds: 22
1926 WS G2 Cardinals: 21
1915 WS G3 Red Sox: 20
h/t @EliasSports
And this one...
fewest baserunners allowed in winner-take-all postseason game:
2022 NLWCS G3 Padres: 2
2015 ALDS G5 Royals: 2
2024 NLDS G5 Dodgers: 3
And one more...
Dodgers’ longest scoreless IP streaks, single postseason:
2024: 24 *active (NLDS G3-pres.)
2016: 21 (NLCS G2-4)
2018: 19 (NLDS G1-3)
1988: 18 (WS G1-3)
h/t @EliasSports
What the Dodgers have done on the mound has certainly been impressive when you consider the amount of talent they have on the injured list. Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, and Tony Gonsolin are all unable to pitch. Emmett Sheehan is also out for the year and Shohei Ohtani can't pitch at all this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.