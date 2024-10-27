Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Vesia Made World Series History With Clutch Save
With the game on the line, Dave Roberts put his faith in Alex Vesia to get the Los Angeles Dodgers to the finish line.
It didn't take Vesia long to get the job done.
The 28-year-old left-hander came in with two outs and the bases loaded, needing to preserve a 4-2 lead. The New York Yankees brought in Jose Trevino to pinch-hit for Austin Wells, hoping to send Game 2 of the World Series to extra innings.
Vesia dealt Trevino a 93 mile-per-hour fastball, and the backup catcher took a hack at it. He made solid contact, but center fielder Tommy Edman settled under it to record the final out.
The Dodgers had escaped with a win, going up 2-0 in the series. Vesia, who threw just one pitch, got credit for the save.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, there have now been two one-pitch saves in the postseason since pitch counts started being fully tracked in 1988. Prior to Saturday night, St. Louis Cardinals closer Jason Isringhausen was the only one to achieve the feat, doing so in Game 1 of the 2004 NLCS.
Vesia joined Isringhausen in the history books, on top of becoming the first pitcher ever to record such an appearance in the World Series.
Vesia has been a consistent contributor out of the Dodgers' bullpen ever since they acquired him in a trade with the Miami Marlins back in 2021. Between 2021 and 2022, Vesia went 8-1 with a 2.19 ERA, 1.060 WHIP, 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.1 WAR.
After going 2-5 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.389 WHIP and a -0.1 WAR in 2023, Vesia bounced back and had a career year in 2024. He finished the regular season 5-4 with a 1.76 ERA, 0.995 WHIP and a 1.6 WAR.
The Dodgers have won all five games in which Vesia has taken the mound this postseason. Vesia has allowed just one hit and one walk to the 15 batters he has faced in October, posting a 0.00 ERA and 0.133 WHIP with two holds and a save.
The World Series will now head to New York, where the Yankees will try to get on the board and keep their championship hopes alive. Game 3 is scheduled to get underway at 8:08 p.m. ET on Monday.
