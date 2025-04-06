Los Angeles Dodgers' Reliever Makes Pitching History of the Last 20 Years in Saturday Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday to move to 9-1 on the young season. The Phillies dropped to 6-2. Both teams remain World Series contenders this season after winning their respective divisions a year ago. The Dodgers won the World Series against the New York Yankees.
Roki Sasaki looked better in his third start for Los Angeles, going 4.0 innings and striking out four. He only walked two and gave up one earned run. Aaron Nola took the loss for Philly, going 6.0 innings and giving up three earned runs.
Tanner Scott earned a historic save for the Dodgers, needing just three pitches to get through the ninth inning.
Bryce Harper led off the inning with a first-pitch single while Alec Bohm erased him with a first-pitch double play. Then, Max Kepler lined out to end the game.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Scott is the first pitcher since 2003 to have a three-pitch, three-out save.
Tanner Scott is the 5th pitcher with a 3-pitch save while facing 3 batters since pitch counts have been tracked (1988), joining:
6/15/03 Mariano Rivera
5/8/94 Steve Reed
6/15/93 Duane Ward
10/2/92 Barry Jones
Scott, 30, signed a multi-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason. He's already got three saves this season, tossing 6.0 total innings. He's struck out four.
The two teams will be back in action again on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET as they finish out the series. Cristopher Sanchez pitches for Philly while righty Tyler Glasnow takes the ball for LA.
