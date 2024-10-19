Los Angeles Dodgers Rookie Makes History at Plate in Game 5 Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers were blown out by the New York Mets on Friday night 12-6 at Citi Field in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
With the defeat, the Dodgers now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and are still just one win away from a trip back to the World Series.
Though the Dodgers lost, they did get a historic night at the plate from rookie outfielder Andy Pages.
He went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
at 23 years & 315 days, Andy Pages is the youngest player in Dodgers history with a multi-HR postseason game
and the first Dodgers rookie to do so
The 23-year-old Pages got 403 at-bats in the regular season, hitting .248 with 13 homers and 46 RBI. He posted a .712 OPS and is an exciting part of the Dodgers core moving forward. The native of Cuba debuted back on April 16.
The series will have an off-day on Saturday as the teams fly across country, back to Los Angeles. Game 6 will be played on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 8:08 p.m. ET.
We know that the Mets will go with left-hander Sean Manaea in that start. He is 2-0 this postseason with a 2.65 ERA - and he earned the win in LA back in Game 2. As of this posting, the Dodgers have not announced a starter yet, though they could wind up going with a bullpen game.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.