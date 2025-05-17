Los Angeles Dodgers' Rookie Joins Corey Seager in Team History with Impressive Start
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost against their cross-town rivals on Friday night, dropping a 6-2 game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.
With the loss, the Dodgers are now 29-16, but they still have the best record in the National League. The Halos are 18-25, which is the worst record in the American League West.
Though the Dodgers lost, rookie infielder Hyesong Kim continued to make his presence felt. Recently brought up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kim went 2-for-3 at the plate, tying some unique team history before he was retired.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Hyeseong Kim has reached base in 9 consecutive plate appearances
That ties 2015 Corey Seager for the longest such streak by a Dodgers rookie since the team moved to LA
h/t @EliasSports
Kim turned down overtures from the Seattle Mariners and Angels over the winter in order to sign with the Dodgers. He's hitting .452 through 31 at-bats with a homer, five RBIs and three stolen bases. His bat was his biggest question mark upon coming over from Korea, and thus far, the Dodgers seem to have gotten the best out of him offensively.
And anytime you can tie Seager in team history, you've done something right. He was a two-time All-Star in Los Angeles and he was the World Series MVP in 2020. He also won a Rookie of the Year Award for LA.
A solid runner, Kim is well-regarded as a defender at second base also.
The Dodgers and Angels will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:10 p.m. ET. The Angels will send left-hander Tyler Anderson to the mound. He's put together a solid season, going 2-1 with a 2.58 ERA.
The Dodgers will counter with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, who is making his first start of the season after dealing with knee and toe injuries.
