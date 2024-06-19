Los Angeles Dodgers' Rookie Makes Illustrious Team History in Tuesday Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in historic fashion, overcoming a five-run deficit in the top of the ninth inning.
However, the game was also historic for one individual Dodgers' player: Michael Petersen.
The right-hander became the first British-born Dodgers player in team history, according to popular UK baseball account @BatFlips_nerds:
Last night Michael Petersen made his major league debut becoming the first British born Dodger ever and the first British born player in MLB since PJ Conlon on July 10th 2018.
He picked up a Win on his debut, striking out 2 over 2 innings. Here's some highlights from the outing.
The 30-year-old is from Middlesex, England and was drafted in the 2012 draft out of Riverside City College. He has spent parts of eight seasons in the minor leagues with the Brewers, Rockies and Dodgers. He's 10-11 in his minor league career with a 4.04 ERA. He threw in 167 minor league contests.
We see a few of these every season and it's just another example of great perseverance. Furthermore, Petersen is helping to continue grow the game in the United Kingdom. He was a part of the 2023 Great Britain roster at the World Baseball Classic a well.
After the win, the Dodgers are now 46-29 and continue to lead the National League West. The Rockies are 25-48 and continue to be a bottom-three team in all of baseball.
The Dodgers and Rockies will play again Wednesday with first pitch at 8:40 p.m. ET.
