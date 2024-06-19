Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Rookie Makes Illustrious Team History in Tuesday Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to beat the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night as Dodgers' rookie Michael Petersen made some illustrious team history.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Petersen poses for a portrait during media day at Camelback Ranch in 2024.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Petersen poses for a portrait during media day at Camelback Ranch in 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in historic fashion, overcoming a five-run deficit in the top of the ninth inning.

However, the game was also historic for one individual Dodgers' player: Michael Petersen.

The right-hander became the first British-born Dodgers player in team history, according to popular UK baseball account @BatFlips_nerds:

Last night Michael Petersen made his major league debut becoming the first British born Dodger ever and the first British born player in MLB since PJ Conlon on July 10th 2018.

He picked up a Win on his debut, striking out 2 over 2 innings. Here's some highlights from the outing.

The 30-year-old is from Middlesex, England and was drafted in the 2012 draft out of Riverside City College. He has spent parts of eight seasons in the minor leagues with the Brewers, Rockies and Dodgers. He's 10-11 in his minor league career with a 4.04 ERA. He threw in 167 minor league contests.

We see a few of these every season and it's just another example of great perseverance. Furthermore, Petersen is helping to continue grow the game in the United Kingdom. He was a part of the 2023 Great Britain roster at the World Baseball Classic a well.

After the win, the Dodgers are now 46-29 and continue to lead the National League West. The Rockies are 25-48 and continue to be a bottom-three team in all of baseball.

The Dodgers and Rockies will play again Wednesday with first pitch at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History