Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres Make Baseball History in Friday Pitchers Duel
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, 2-1, thanks to a walk-off single from Luis Arraez.
With the win, the Padres are now 21-20 on the season. The loss drops the World Series favorite Dodgers to 26-14.
While the Arraez game-winning hit is certainly awesome, the real story of this game was the history-making pitching performance between Tyler Glasnow (LAD) and Michael King (SD).
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Tonight's @Dodgers - @Padres game is the only MLB game in the modern era in which both starting pitchers (Tyler Glasnow, Michael King) went at least 7.0 innings with 10+ strikeouts and 2 or fewer hits allowed.
Considering the Modern Era goes back to 1901, that's an incredible stat that highlights just how special both starters were.
Glasnow went 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit. He walked two and struck out 10. In his first year in Los Angeles, he has a 2.53 ERA.
As for King, he also went 7.0 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs. He walked three and struck out 11. Acquired this offseason from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto trade, King now has a 3.67 ERA.
King transitioned to a full-time starting pitcher late last season with the Yankees after spending much of his career in the bullpen and the move appears to be paying off.
The Dodgers and Padres will play again on Saturday night with the first pitch coming at 8:38 p.m. ET. James Paxton pitches for LA against Mat Waldron.
