Los Angeles Dodgers See History-Making Streak Come to End in Loss to Reds
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night, 7-2, at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are still an excellent 29-17 after the defeat, which also saw a history-making streak come to an end.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Dodgers allowed 4 runs or fewer in 22 consecutive games before the franchise-record streak ended tonight
it’s tied for the 4th-longest single-season such streak in the live-ball era (1920) with the 1924 Senators, behind only:
2017 CLE: 25
2010 SF: 23
1972 CHC: 23
That's an incredibly impressive streak in modern baseball considering that hitters have never been more dialed in on hitting home runs. Even though pitching has never been better, you'd think you would run into at least one game where the opposing offense just overpowers you, but that wasn't the case for Los Angeles for nearly a month.
Tyler Glasnow, who's been awesome since joining the Dodgers this offseason, took the loss. He went just 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out eight. He's now 6-2 on the year with a 2.90 ERA.
On the other side of the field, Cincinnati Reds' star Elly De La Cruz contributed to the Reds offensive outburst. He went 4-for-4 with four stolen bases, making some history of his own.
The Dodgers will look to start a new streak on Friday night when they take on the Reds again at 10:10 p.m. ET. Frankie Montas (2-3, 4.20 ERA) gets the ball for Cincy while James Paxton (5-0, 2.58) pitches for LA.
