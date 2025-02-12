Los Angeles Dodgers Set to Join New York Yankees in History Books with Loaded 2025 Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw to a new contract on Tuesday. It's a one-year deal, though the financial details aren't out yet.
With Kershaw back in the fold, the Dodgers now have four MVPs on their roster (Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts). They will join the 2025 New York Yankees in a very small group of baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
With Kershaw returning, the Dodgers (+Betts, Freeman, Ohtani) & Yankees (Stanton, Judge, Bellinger, Goldschmidt) will be the 7th & 8th teams to have 4+ former MVPs appear for them in a season, joining:
2024 Dodgers
2022 Dodgers
2021 Dodgers
1996 Red Sox
1982 Angels
1978 Reds
h/t @EliasSports
The Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 but appear to be even better this year after adding two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell into the mix. They also return Ohtani to the mound after a year off from injury and they get back Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin. Furthermore, they brought in top relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.
Despite the Dodgers' loaded roster, there is still significant competition in the National League. The free-spending Mets have added superstar Juan Soto in free agency while also retaining Pete Alonso. The Atlanta Braves will eventually get back Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Chicago Cubs added Kyle Tucker while remaining in the mix for Alex Bregman.
The Dodgers are already in spring training and will open the season with the "Toyko Series" on March 18 against the Cubs.
Related MLB Stories
UNI CHANGES? The Boston Red Sox are ditching a popular uniform for this season, but why? CLICK HERE:
HEALTHY DJ: As the Yankees report to camp, manager Aaron Boone says that infielder DJ LeMahieau is healthy. CLICK HERE:
SHOHEI BACK ON MOUND: We might not see Shohei Ohtani pitch in a game until May, but he was back on the practice mounds at Camelback Ranch this week. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.