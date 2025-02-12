Los Angeles Dodgers Set to Join New York Yankees in History Books with Loaded 2025 Roster

With Kershaw returning, the Dodgers (+Betts, Freeman, Ohtani) & Yankees (Stanton, Judge, Bellinger, Goldschmidt) will be the 7th & 8th teams to have 4+ former MVPs appear for them in a season, joining:



2024 Dodgers

2022 Dodgers

2021 Dodgers

1996 Red Sox

1982 Angels

1978 Reds…