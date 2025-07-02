Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge Make Up Part of Special Trio in Baseball History

Seasons with 3 or more 30+ homer players before All-Star break:



2025 Ohtani, Judge, Raleigh

2019 Alonso, Bellinger, Yelich

1998 McGwire, Sosa, Griffey, Greg Vaughn

1994 Griffey, Frank Thomas, Matt Williams

1969 Jackson, McCovey, Frank Howard