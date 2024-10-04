Shohei Ohtani finished the 2024 regular season in the top 5 in MLB in runs (1st), hits (4th), home runs (2nd), RBI (2nd), walks (4th) & stolen bases (2nd).



No one else has ever finished a season in the top 5 in MLB in all of those categories (since RBI became official in 1920). pic.twitter.com/lTvhGfzKpJ