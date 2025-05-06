Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes More Statcast History With Towering Home Run
Shohei Ohtani made history the last time the Los Angeles Dodgers visited the Miami Marlins, establishing the 50-50 club at loanDepot Park in September.
Ohtani showed he was still plenty comfortable down in South Beach on Monday, making more history in the process.
After striking out in the first, then drawing a walk and stealing a base in the third, Ohtani stepped up to the plate with a man aboard in the fifth. The 30-year-old designated hitter worked his way to a full count, then crushed a 117.9 mile-per-hour line drive off of former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara.
Ohtani's missile cleared the fence, putting Los Angeles on top 5-0.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that Ohtani now accounts for each of the Dodgers' 13 hardest-hit balls since the Statcast Era began in 2015. The one he hit Monday slotted in at No. 5 on that list, faster than any other ball he had hit this season.
Ohtani's nine career home runs of 117-plus miles per hour are the third-most by any player in the Statcast Era, per Langs. Aaron Judge has 10, while Giancarlo Stanton has 22.
Ohtani is batting .292 with a .984 OPS and 1.6 WAR through 33 games this season. The reigning NL MVP is currently on pace for 42 home runs, 46 stolen bases and 60 RBIs.
The Dodgers, who improved to an MLB-best 8-1 since April 26 with a 7-4 victory on Monday, are slated to continue their series with the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
