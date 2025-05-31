Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Yankees' Aaron Judge Make History in Battle of MVPs
It didn't take long for Friday night's World Series rematch to live up to the hype.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge opened up the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. It was the 19th of the season for the reigning AL MVP, who already boasted a 1.233 regular season OPS through five career games at Dodger Stadium entering Friday.
Later that very same inning, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani answered with a solo shot of his own. That helped the reigning NL MVP cement his standing atop the league leaderboards, bringing him to 21 on the season.
According to OptaSTATS, Judge and Ohtani became the first reigning MVPs ever to each hit a home run in the first inning of the same game. MLB.com’s Sarah Langs noted that Barry Bonds and Miguel Tejada each homered as reigning MVPs when the San Francisco Giants faced the Oakland Athletics on June 20, 2003, but they did so in different innings.
Judge's homer wound up starting a bit of a run, with Austin Wells, Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt all going yard over the next three innings. Through the first third of the contest, the Yankees led the Dodgers 5-2, seeking vengeance for how the 2024 Fall Classic played out.
Ohtani came through again in the sixth, though, notching his second solo homer of the night. That sparked a game-tying rally, evening the score at 5-5.
