Shohei Ohtani on Track to Do Something Not Seen in More Than 110 Years of History
The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Wednesday night in Miami, moving closer to officially claiming the National League West crown.
They are now 89-62 on the season and are seeking the top overall seed in the looming National League playoffs.
In the win, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continued his continued pursuit of history by going 1-for-5 with a stolen base. That stolen base was his 49th of the season, which puts him just one stolen base and two home runs away from the magical 50/50 mark.
Beyond that, Ohtani is also angling for some baseball history that hasn't happened in more than 110 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani leads the NL in HR and has 49 SB
players to lead own league in HR *and* have MORE than 40 SB in a season, since 1900:
1912 Tris Speaker (52 SB, 10 HR)
1909 Ty Cobb (78, 9)
1909 Red Murray (49, 7)
1903 Jimmy Sheckard (67, 9)
h/t @EliasSports
Ohtani is on track to win his third MVP Award in four years and his first in the National League. After signing a 10-year deal worth $700 million last offseason, Ohtani has been everything Los Angeles could have asked for. He is hitting .287 and has 110 RBI to go along with his home run and stolen base numbers. He's got an OPS of .978.
The two teams will play again on Thursday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. ET. Jack Flaherty will take the mound for Los Angeles while Edward Cabrera pitches for Miami.
