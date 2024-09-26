Shohei Ohtani Putting Up Numbers at Home Not Seen in Last 94 Years of History

(On a related note) Most total bases in games at home - Single season by a player with the #Dodgers franchise (1884-present):

219- Babe Herman (1930)

202- Ohtani (2024)

200- Duke Snider (1953)

190- Mookie Betts (2023)

188- Snider (1955)

185- Snider (1950)

185- Andre Ethier (2009) https://t.co/FGYauQRHVk