Shohei Ohtani Putting Up Numbers at Home Not Seen in Last 94 Years of History
The Los Angeles Dodgers will play their final home game of the regular season on Thursday night against the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles comes into play with a three-game lead on the Padres in the National League West, so if they win on Thursday, they'll capture the division title yet again. They are also fighting with the Philadelphia Phillies for the No. 1 overall seed in the looming National League playoffs.
As they battle for that, superstar Shohei Ohtani is fighting for baseball history at every turn. He's rewritten the record books in this eventual MVP year by starting the 50 home run and 50 stolen base club and by hitting the most runs in a season in Dodgers history.
He's also been nearly unstoppable at home, as evidenced by @StatsCentre:
(On a related note) Most total bases in games at home - Single season by a player with the #Dodgers franchise (1884-present):
219- Babe Herman (1930)
202- Ohtani (2024)
200- Duke Snider (1953)
190- Mookie Betts (2023)
188- Snider (1955)
185- Snider (1950)
185- Andre Ethier (2009)
Ohanti is hitting .303 this season with 53 homers, 125 RBI and 56 steals. He has a 1.027 OPS.
The Dodgers will play the Padres again at 10:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Joe Musgrove will get the ball for San Diego while Walker Buehler will pitch for the Dodgers.
Musgrove is 6-5 this season with a 3.95 ERA. As he comes back from Tommy John surgery, Buehler is also struggling this year: He's 1-6 with a 5.63 ERA.
The Dodgers are 94-64.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.