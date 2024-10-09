Los Angeles Dodgers Skipper Climbing Unfortunate List in Baseball History

Most career #Postseason losses by a manager in MLB:

69- Bobby Cox (130 games)

61- Tony La Russa (132)

58- Joe Torre (142)

51- Dusty Baker (108)

41- Dave Roberts (87 as his #Dodgers got beaten 6-5 in Tuesday night's NLDS Gm3 vs the Padres)

40- Jim Leyland (84)

37- Bruce Bochy (94)