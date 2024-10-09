Los Angeles Dodgers Skipper Climbing Unfortunate List in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
The Padres now lead the series 2-1 and are just one win away from a trip to the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers, who won the National League West, are just one loss away from elimination.
With the loss, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is now climbing an unfortunate list in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career #Postseason losses by a manager in MLB:
69- Bobby Cox (130 games)
61- Tony La Russa (132)
58- Joe Torre (142)
51- Dusty Baker (108)
41- Dave Roberts (87 as his @Dodgers got beaten 6-5 in Tuesday night's NLDS Gm3 vs the Padres)
40- Jim Leyland (84)
37- Bruce Bochy (94)
While being on that list is certainly not desirable, it should be noted that he's accompanied on that list by some of the best managers in baseball history.
This proves that Roberts has been good enough to be around for a long time, and has been good enough to get his team to the playoffs several times. Sometimes in the record books, longevity works against you.
The 52-year-old Roberts is in the ninth year of his managerial tenure with the Dodgers, having gotten to the playoffs each year. He took the Dodgers to the World Series in 2017 when they lost to the Houston Astros and then eventually won it in 2020 (COVID season) against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Lifetime, Roberts is 851-506 with the Dodgers.
Game 4 of the series is set for Wednesday night at 9:08 p.m. ET.
