Los Angeles Dodgers Standout Shohei Ohtani Makes History in Four-Game Stretch
The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 win on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles. With the win, the Dodgers are 93-69 and one game up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the looming National League playoffs.
Mookie Betts hit the walk-off home run to win the game, but once again, Shohei Ohtani was right in the thick of things for Los Angeles. He went 4-for-5 with a home run and two stolen bases. He now has 53 home runs and 55 stolen bases, marking the greatest power-speed season in baseball history.
The overwhelming favorite for the National League MVP Award, Ohtani has also made incredible baseball history over his last four games.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Last 4 games for the @Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani:
14 hits
13 RBI
6 SB
5 HR
If every MLB player since 1920 (when RBI became an official stat) took the best 4-game span of his career in each category separately and put them together, still no one could match that stat line.
It's been that kind of year for Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million deal last offseason. In addition to the home run and stolen base totals, he's got 123 RBI on the year.
The Dodgers are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the San Diego Padres in a critical National League West showdown. The Padres are just 3.0 games behind the Dodgers in the division and can still capture the division title.
