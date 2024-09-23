Los Angeles Dodgers Standout Shohei Ohtani Makes History in Four-Game Stretch

Last 4 games for the @Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani:



14 hits

13 RBI

6 SB

5 HR



If every MLB player since 1920 (when RBI became an official stat) took the best 4-game span of his career in each category separately and put them together, still no one could match that stat line. pic.twitter.com/WuXXSCjTg1