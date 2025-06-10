Los Angeles Dodgers Standout On Pace to Join Extremely Rare National League History
Los Angeles Dodgers standout catcher Will Smith is currently tracking to make baseball history not seen since 1912.
Per Paul Hembekides of ESPN on social media:
Will Smith leads the NL in OBP (.423).
The only catcher to ever do that was Jack Meyers on the 1912 Giants (.441).
Smith, 30, is one of the best catchers in the sport and could be headed toward a third All-Star selection this season. Not only does he have an on-base percentage of .423, he's got a batting average of .320. He's also hit six home runs, driven in 36 and stolen two bases. He has an OPS+ of 164, which suggests he's been far better than average (which is 100).
A seven-year veteran, Smith is a .263 lifetime hitter with 117 home runs. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024 and is a major reason why they currently lead the National League West as well.
The Dodgers will continue a rivalry series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night as first pitch begins at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers still haven't listed a starting pitcher as of this posting, but the Padres will counter with right-hander Dylan Cease.
A former Cy Young finalist with the Chicago White Sox, he's struggled this season, going 1-5 with a 4.72 ERA. He's still one of the best strikeout artists in the game, having fanned 85 thus far. The Padres are 37-28 and in third place in the National League West.
The two teams will finish their series on Wednesday.
