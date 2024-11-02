Los Angeles Dodgers Star Makes Baseball History with Canadian Heritage
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series. For Los Angeles, it was the eighth championship in team history. It was the second title for the Dodgers since the 2020 season as well.
First baseman Freddie Freeman captured the World Series MVP after hitting four homers in the Fall Classic. He also tied a World Series record with 12 RBI. It's Freeman's first World Series MVP, but he did win the National League MVP Award with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He also won the World Series that year, giving him two for his career.
Freeman also made some baseball history with his latest honor, according to World Baseball Classic guru Shawn Spradling:
Freddie Freeman is the first Canadian National Team player in history to win World Series MVP
Now, the 35-year-old Freeman was born and raised in the United States, but both of his parents are Canadian. He played for Canada in the World Baseball Classic in both 2017 and 2013 as a way to honor his mother, who died when he was younger.
The Canadians were eliminated in pool play during the 2023 WBC but they have qualified for the next iteration of the tournament already.
Freeman is a lifetime .300 hitter who hit .282 this past season. He also had 22 homers and 89 RBI as the Dodgers won the National League West and earned the top seed in the National League playoffs.
He'll be back at his post next year as the Dodgers try to repeat.
