Los Angeles Dodgers Star Moves Up Home Run List in National League History

Providing a 2-run homer in his team's 11-6 defeat of the Diamondbacks on Monday, @Dodgers star Freddie Freeman reached the 20-HR mark for an 11th time in his 15-year MLB career thus far. With that, he now sits tied behind only 1 other on this "Senior Circuit" list of 1st basemen pic.twitter.com/QlLZSzVZkn