Los Angeles Dodgers Star Moves Up Home Run List in National League History
The Los Angeles Dodgers are racing toward another National League West title and first baseman Freddie Freeman is a major reason why once again.
The sweet-swinging first baseman is hitting .289 this year with 21 homers, 83 RBI and six stolen bases. At the age of 34, he's got an .882 OPS and pairs with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts to make perhaps the best trio of any lineup in baseball.
He also made some history earlier this week when he popped his 20th homer of the campaign.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Providing a 2-run homer in his team's 11-6 defeat of the Diamondbacks on Monday, @Dodgers star Freddie Freeman reached the 20-HR mark for an 11th time in his 15-year MLB career thus far. With that, he now sits tied behind only 1 other on this "Senior Circuit" list of 1st basemen
One of the most accomplished players of the last decade-plus, Freeman is a lifetime .301 hitter with a .388 on-base percentage. He's popped 342 homers and driven in 1,226 runs. He's a borderline Hall of Famer already with eight All-Star appearances and a Gold Glove under his belt. He's also a three-time Silver Slugger, a former MVP and a 2021 World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves.
He's under contract through 2027.
The Dodgers enter play on Wednesday at 84-55 and in contention for the top record in the National League. They'll play the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in Anaheim. Bobby Miller will take the mound against righty Griffin Canning.
First pitch is 9:38 p.m. ET.
