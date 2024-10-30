Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Re-Writes Team History in Game 4 of World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost on Tuesday night to the New York Yankees, falling 11-4 in Game 4 of the World Series. With the loss, the Dodgers still have a commanding a 3-1 lead in the World Series and are just one win away from their first title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Though they lost, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman continued his onslaught at the plate by going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI fielder's choice. He's now homered in six consecutive World Series games dating back to his time in Atlanta.
Furthermore, with 10 RBI in this World Series he now has the most RBI for any Dodgers player in history. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, only two players in baseball history have more RBI than he does.
Freddie Freeman has 10 RBI
only players with more in a WS (RBI official since 1920):
1960 Bobby Richardson: 12
1960 Mickey Mantle: 11
If the Dodgers hold onto win this series, Freeman is looking at a clear MVP win. He also won the World Series title with the Braves in 2021.
The 35-year-old Freeman is hitting .250 for the playoffs with four homers and 11 RBI. He's battled an ankle injury for the last few weeks, but he appears to be feeling much better over this last week.
He hit .282 this regular season with 22 homers, 89 RBI and nine stolen bases.
Game 5 of the World Series is set for Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:08 pm. ET.
