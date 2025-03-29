Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Makes MLB History With Clutch Home Runs
Mookie Betts' solo home run in the eighth inning gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a late lead over the Detroit Tigers on Friday, but it wasn't enough.
The Tigers scored in the ninth to force extras, then tacked on two more runs in the 10th to go up 5-3. Other Dodgers stepped up to tie the game in the bottom of the frame, bringing Betts to the plate with the game on the line yet again.
The star shortstop had no problem coming through in the clutch for the second time in one night.
Betts golfed a 376-foot fly ball to left, clearing the fence for a three-run, walk-off home run.
The two bombs were Betts' first of 2025, as he missed last week's Tokyo Series with an illness. Betts dropped nearly 20 pounds when he was sick, bringing his status into question as the regular season approached.
Betts' power tool seemed unfazed Friday, helping him make history in the process.
According to OptaSTATS, Betts became the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later, then a walk-off homer later in that same game, for his first two home runs of the season.
Betts is batting .500 with an 1.806 OPS through his first two appearances of 2025. The eight-time All-Star is coming off his third World Series ring, looking to make a clean transition to shortstop this season.
The Dodgers and Tigers are set to close out their weekend series Saturday at 9:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- MISNER BLASTS HISTORIC HR: By crushing a walk-off home run against the Rockies on Friday, rookie outfielder Kameron Misner made Rays and MLB history. CLICK HERE
- LOWE LEAVES WITH INJURY: Josh Lowe, who missed time with oblique issues in 2024, went down with another injury in the Rays' season-opener against the Rockies. CLICK HERE
- PROFAR RACKS UP FOUL BALLS: Jurickson Profar fouled off 15 two-strike pitches against the Padres on Thursday, helping the Braves tire out the opposing staff right out of the gates. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.