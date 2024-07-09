Shohei Ohtani Has Made Baseball History Leading into All-Star Break
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a potential NLCS preview on Tuesday night and when they do, they'll do so with the history-making Shohei Ohtani in the lineup at designated hitter.
Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract before the season, has done everything he can to justify that contract. Even despite not being able to pitch because of elbow problems, Ohtani has joined some insane baseball history before the All-Star break.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Shohei Ohtani of the @Dodgers is the second NL player to have at least 50 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases prior to the All-Star break, joining Bobby Bonds, who did so for the Giants in 1973.
As for exact numbers, Ohtani leads the National League in at-bats (403) and home runs (28). He also leads the NL in slugging (.637), OPS (1.036) and OPS+ (191).
He pairs with Mookie Betts (when healthy) and Freddie Freeman to make up arguably the best trio of sluggers in baseball and he'll absolutely be in the conversation to win his third MVP Award at season's end. He previously won the American League version in both 2021 and 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Dodgers and Phillies will take the field at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. ET as Bobby Miller (LAD) pitches against Zack Wheeler.
Miller is 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA while Wheeler is 9-4 with a 2.74. He pairs with Ranger Suarez and Aaron Nola to make up perhaps the best trio of starters in the NL.
