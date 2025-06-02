Shohei Ohtani Joined Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in Amazing History During Month of May
After winning the National League MVP Award in 2024, Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani is putting himself in position to win another version of the award this season. He's a three-time MVP winner already.
Though we've already played one game in June, Ohtani made elite baseball history in May, as shown by Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
He was the third player ever with at least 15 home runs, 27 RBIs and 31 runs scored in a single May, joining Mickey Mantle (1956) and Babe Ruth (1928). Considering that Ruth is the most recognizable name in baseball history, and Mantle is a beloved Hall of Famer as well, that's elite company to be in.
The 30-year-old Ohtani has 22 homers in total with 37 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's hitting .293 with a .390 on-base percentage. He owns a sterling 1.045 OPS. An eight-year veteran of the Angels and Dodgers, Ohtani is a .282 lifetime hitter with 247 home runs.
He's a major reason why the Dodgers won the World Series last season and is also a big reason why the Dodgers are 36-23 and in first place in the National League West this season.
They'll take on the New York Mets in a National League Championship Series rematch on Monday night. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as right-hander Dustin May (LAD) pitches against right-hander Paul Blackburn (NYM).
May is 3-4 with a 4.20 ERA this season while Blackburn will be making his season debut. He was 5-4 with a 4.66 ERA a season ago (14 starts).
Related MLB Stories
TORK' TIME: Spencer Torkelson, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, is in historic company of the last 25 years for the Tigers. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC COMPANY: Gunnar Henderson has joined multiple Hall of Famers in Baltimore Orioles team history with a hot start to his career. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC GEM: Framber Valdez threw an 83-pitch complete game on Saturday. Just how rare is that? CLICK HERE: