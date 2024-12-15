Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Joined Barry Bonds in Baseball History in 2024
It's been a pretty great calendar year for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who signed a $700 million deal last offseason before putting together a record-setting season, winning the National League MVP Award and capturing the World Series title.
Ohtani became the first player ever to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a single year. He ended the year with 54 homers and 59 steals. In winning the MVP, he's now one of only two players (Frank Robinson) to win the MVP in both leagues.
In addition to his record-setting speed and power, the 30-year-old Ohtani hit .310 as well. He didn't even pitch this season as he rehabbed from an arm injury but should be ready to get back on the mound in 2025, making him an even more dangerous proposition for opponents.
Per @CodifyBaseball, Ohtani also made some additional baseball history in 2024:
35+ HRs, 30+ SBs, 180+ OPS+, 1 MLB season:
Barry Bonds in 1996
Shohei Ohtani in 2024
The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the World Series, capturing their first title since the COVID 2020 season. After signing Blake Snell already this offseason, the Dodgers look to be real contenders to win the title again in 2025, and they'll get even more dangerous if they are able to bring back Teoscar Hernandez in free agency. They are also favorites for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
It looks as if the Mets, who the Dodgers beat in the NLCS, could be the biggest competition for LA in the National League again. They just inked Juan Soto to a 15-year deal.
