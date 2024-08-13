Los Angeles Dodgers' Star Shohei Ohtani Just Keeps Making Insane History in 2024
In a battle of potential division winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Monday night in Milwaukee.
With the win, the Dodgers are now 70-49 on the season. The Brewers are 67-51.
Mookie Betts returned to the lineup for Los Angeles, going 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, and as usual, Shohei Ohtani provided some fireworks as well.
The probable National League MVP, Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a home run himself. He brought home two runs and scored two as well. He also walked and stole a base.
Ohtani has already put together a season's worth of historic numbers and it's only mid-August.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Shohei Ohtani has now hit 36 home runs and stolen 33 bases this season! He's the 18th MLB player in history to hit both of those marks in a single season and it's August 12!
After signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason, Ohtani has done everything he can to live up to the hype. In addition to the homers and steals, he's also hitting .298 with a 1.007 OPS.
After having won two American League MVPs with the Los Angeles Angels, he has the chance to join the rare group of players to have won MVP Awards in both leagues. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson is the only player who has ever done that at this point.
The Dodgers and Brewers will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Gavin Stone (LAD) pitches against Collin Rea (MIL).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.