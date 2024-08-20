Los Angeles Dodgers Star Looking to Make Team History vs. Seattle Mariners

Launching 7 home runs in only 16 games so far this month, Shohei Ohtani enters tonight vs the Mariners approaching his 3rd career 40+ home run MLB season. If he can notch 1 in any of his next 3 games, he will also become the 4th fastest to the mark on this @Dodgers franchise list pic.twitter.com/GNfhs5tBDY