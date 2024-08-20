Los Angeles Dodgers Star Looking to Make Team History vs. Seattle Mariners
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday night thanks to a solo home run from Gavin Lux and a two-run shot from Max Muncy.
And though he didn't provide a home run, superstar Shohei Ohtani has a chance to make some team history in the remainder of this series with Seattle.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Launching 7 home runs in only 16 games so far this month, Shohei Ohtani enters tonight vs the Mariners approaching his 3rd career 40+ home run MLB season. If he can notch 1 in any of his next 3 games, he will also become the 4th fastest to the mark on this @Dodgers franchise list
That stat was put out before Monday's game, so Ohtani now has seven homers in 17 games this month. If he's able to hit home run No. 40 by the 125th game of the year, he'd fall only behind Gary Sheffield (40 in 118 back in 2000), Cody Bellinger (40 in 118 back in 2019) and Adrian Beltre (40 in 120 in 2004).
Ohtani has had an incredible year since signing in Los Angeles. In addition to the 39 homers he has right now, he also has 37 stolen bases. He's helped anchor the lineup even in the wake of losing Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts at various times during the year.
The Dodgers and Mariners will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani will have a chance to homer immediately off M's starter Bryce Miller.
