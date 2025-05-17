Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Makes History With Latest Home Run
The Los Angeles Angels may have gotten the win Friday night, but Shohei Ohtani certainly didn't let them forget what they were missing out on.
Ohtani has continued to mash in his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off winning his third MVP and his first World Series ring. He went 2-for-3 with a walk in the opening game of the Freeway Series, blasting a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The 30-year-old slugger has now hit four home runs in his last three contests, bringing him to 16 on the season. Through 43 games, Ohtani is batting .316 with eight doubles, 10 stolen bases, an 1.106 OPS and a 2.6 WAR.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Ohtani is now one of four players to record at least 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases through the first 43 games of a season since the Wild Card Era began in 1994. Barry Bonds established the club in 1996, getting joined by Raúl Mondesi in 1999 and Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2021.
If Ohtani keeps it up, he could add even more hardware to his collection in 2025. Notching a win over his former team is surely the more immediate goal, though, and it would take two victories for the Dodgers to claim the interleague rivalry series.
First pitch for game two between the Dodgers and Angels is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Related MLB Stories
- YANKEES WELCOME BACK SOTO: Juan Soto drew three consecutive walks to open the New York Mets' showdown with the New York Yankees on Friday night, although his former team got the last laugh. CLICK HERE
- WOOD MAKES HISTORY: James Wood is up to 12 home runs and five stolen bases so far in 2025, placing the Washington Nationals youngster alongside Alex Rodriguez, Juan Soto and Gunnar Henderson in the history books. CLICK HERE
- TITO VS. CLE: Terry Francona switched allegiances when he signed on as the Cincinnati Reds' manager last fall, setting him up to face his former team in the Cleveland Guardians over MLB Rivalry Weekend. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.