Los Angeles Dodgers Tie 1982 Milwaukee Brewers in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday night to earn a 9-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
The win moved the Dodgers to 88-61 on the season and keeps them 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League. The loss moves Atlanta to 81-68 and they remain tied with the New York Mets for the third and final wild card spot with 13 game to play.
In addition to the win, the Dodgers made some baseball history, going back-to-back-to-back with Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman and Max Muncy.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Dodgers have now gone back-to-back-to-back three times this season, tying the 1982 Brewers for most times doing so in a season
This is not all that surprising, considering how loaded the Dodgers lineup is. With Hernandez, Muncy, Edman, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, that lineup is just relentless and unforgiving.
In addition to the record-setting offense, the Dodgers also got a stellar pitching performance from Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol. Bueheler struck out five over six innings.
The Dodgers are off on Monday night but will be back at it again on Tuesday when they take on the Miami Marlins in Miami. At the time of this posting, the Dodgers have yet to name a starting pitcher. The Marlins are 55-95 and will go with Darren McCaughan. He's 0-0 with a 7.06 ERA this year.
