Los Angeles Dodgers Workhorse Yoshinobu Yamamoto Makes History in Latest Gem
The Los Angeles Dodgers eked out a win over the New York Yankees in Friday's much-anticipated series-opener, once again riding their rookie ace to victory.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed 7.0 scoreless innings in the contest, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven. Between Yamamoto's gem and Teoscar Hernández's clutch 11th-inning double, Los Angeles came out on top 2-1.
The Dodgers leaned heavily on Yamamoto, who racked up 106 pitches, and it wasn't the first time they've done so.
Friday marked the fourth game in a row in which Yamamoto hit triple-digit pitches. He tossed 100 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 20, 100 against the Cincinnati Reds on May 26 and 101 against the Colorado Rockies on June 1.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Yamamoto is the first Dodgers pitcher to throw 100-plus pitches in four straight starts since Clayton Kershaw and Scott Kazmir did it in 2016.
Yamamoto has a 2.59 ERA, 1.41 FIP and 1.068 WHIP over his last four outings, so he is doing a lot more than eating innings.
Los Angeles has managed to get its money's worth with Yamamoto, who inked a 12-year, $325 million contract with the club in January. The 25-year-old is not only a contender to win NL Rookie of the Year, but he is on the fringes of the NL Cy Young race as well.
Since getting rocked in his MLB debut in South Korea on March 21, Yamamoto is 6-1 with a 2.41 ERA. On the whole this season, the southpaw is 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.069 WHIP, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.3 WAR.
The Dodgers and Yankees will continue their series in the Bronx on Saturday, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Rookie Gavin Stone is taking the mound for Los Angeles, facing off against former All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.