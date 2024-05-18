Luis Gil Makes Incredible and Coincidental Yankees History in Gem on Saturday
The New York Yankees overpowered the Chicago White Sox, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
In the win, the story was Yankees' starting pitcher Luis Gil, who carved through the White Sox lineup. The burly righty went 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out a career-high 14 in moving to 5-1 with a 2.39 ERA.
It's been a great comeback season for Gil, who dealt with injuries in 2022 and 2023. He was injured after one start in 2022 and missed all of 2023 as a result. Despite making his major league debut in 2021, Gil is still listed as a rookie.
He also made some incredibly coincidental history with his performance on Saturday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
Luis Gil's 14 strikeouts are a new single-game Yankees rookie record, surpassing the previous mark of 13, set by Orlando Hernandez in 1998.
Guess who threw out today's ceremonial first pitch? El Duque.
That's an incredible piece of luck that Hernandez was in attendance. He was one of the best big game pitchers in recent team history, helping the Yankees win the World Series in 1998, 1999, and 2000. He won 90 career regular season games in nine years and added nine career playoffs wins. Hernandez also got a ring in 2005 with the White Sox.
In terms of more history that Gil made on Saturday? This came from the YES Network research team:
Gil is the 19th pitcher in the live ball era (since 1920) to have a 14+strikeout game in one of his first 16 big league starts. The last 7: Strasburg, Wood, Nomo (2), Gooden, Hooton, Richard & Ryan.
