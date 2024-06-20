Luis Gil's Short Outing Thursday Ends Fabulous Run in Yankees History
New York Yankees' starting pitcher Luis Gil was chased from Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after just 1.1 innings, putting an end to the best streak in team history.
Per @TalkinYanks on social media:
Luis Gil's 1.1 inning start ends a streak of 76 games where their starter went at least 4 innings which was the longest in franchise history
Gil allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in the performance and also had two walks. It was the first clunker of the season for Gil, as even after the performance he still has an ERA of just 2.77. He very well could be headed for his first All-Star Game selection also.
The streak really was incredible for New York as it pointed to consistently solid performances from starters and also meant that the Yankees weren't saddled with any early injuries as well. These two facts have helped limit bullpen usage and has certainly helped contribute to New York having the best record in the league through 76 games.
At the time of this posting, the Yankees trail the Orioles 8-1. If New York goes onto lose, they'll fall to 51-26 and will only be 0.5 games ahead of the Orioles in the American League East.
It's a difficult week for New York in terms of the schedule. After Baltimore, they'll welcome in the Atlanta Braves, who are one of the best teams in baseball as well. Chris Sale will pitch for Atlanta in game one of the series, which is Friday night at Yankee Stadium.
