Dave Roberts Makes Baseball History in Los Angeles Dodgers Game 5 Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the National League Championship Series on Friday night, beating the San Diego Padres 2-0 at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers won the National League Division Series 3-2, earning the right to play the New York Mets in the looming NLCS.
Enrique and Teoscar Hernandez both hit home runs in the win and five pitchers combined to throw a shutout for LA - the second consecutive shutout for them in the series.
Furthermore, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also made some interesting managerial history in the game.
Per @OptasSTATS:
Tonight will be Dave Roberts' eighth winner-take-all playoff game as manager of the Dodgers.
That breaks a tie with Bobby Cox (Braves) and Joe Torre (Yankees) for most postseason winner-take-all games managed with one team in MLB history.
That proves a handful of things: That Roberts has been a good enough manager to accumulate some longevity with the Dodgers, and that Roberts has been a good enough manager to be mentioned alongside some of the greats in baseball history.
Hired before the 2016 season, Roberts has gone to the playoffs each year he's been with the Dodgers. Lifetime, he's 851-507 in the regular season. He's also led the Dodgers to the World Series three times. They lost to the Astros in 2017 before falling to the Red Sox in 2018.
They finally knocked the door down and won the Fall Classic in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and will look to do the same this year.
Game 1 of the NLCS is Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.
