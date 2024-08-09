Manny Machado Moves Up in San Diego Padres Home Run History, Nearing All-Time Lead
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon to run their record to 64-52. Despite trading Juan Soto and losing Blake Snell, Michael Wacha, Josh Hader and Seth Lugo in the offseason, the Padres are currently sitting in playoff position in the National League, which is a great accomplishment.
What's also a great accomplishment is that Padres' third baseman Manny Machado continues to move up the all-time list in Padres home run history. By hitting his 18th of the season on Thursday, Machado now has 156 career homers in a Friars uniform.
Per @StatsCentre:
Swatting a 2-run blast in the 1st inning of his @Padres eventual 7-6 win against PIT earlier today, Manny Machado has belted 156 of his 331 career home runs while in a San Diego uniform. As well, it has tied him for 3rd on a franchise list he needs only another 8 in order to lead
Machado, who signed with San Diego before the 2019 season, has 331 homers overall. He's played with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres in his now 13-year career. One of the most productive players in baseball over the last decade, he's trying to get the Padres back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
San Diego is one of just a few teams (Mariners, Rays, Brewers, Rockies) that have never won a World Series.
San Diego will head further South on Friday to open up a new series with the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
