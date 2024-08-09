Manny Machado Moves Up in San Diego Padres Home Run History, Nearing All-Time Lead

Swatting a 2-run blast in the 1st inning of his @Padres eventual 7-6 win against PIT earlier today, Manny Machado has belted 156 of his 331 career home runs while in a San Diego uniform. As well, it has tied him for 3rd on a franchise list he needs only another 8 in order to lead pic.twitter.com/ysi9NRdpFW