Mark Vientos Helps Make New York Mets History on Multiple Fronts with Walk-Off HR
The New York Mets hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday night at Citi Field to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-4. The blast was hit by third baseman Mark Vientos.
It was a mammoth shot that moved the Mets to 77-64 on the season. With that win, they remain in a tie with the Atlanta Braves for the third and final wild card spot. New York is trying to get to the playoffs again after a disastrous 2023 season kept them out.
The home run by Vientos was his 24th home run of the season - and his second for the night. It also helped both player and team enter the history books, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Mark Vientos is the only player in Mets history with multiple walk-off HR as a third baseman
Considering that the Mets have had Edgar Alfonzo, Robin Ventura and David Wright at third base, just in the last 30 years, that's pretty amazing for Vientos.
There's also this one from Langs as well:
the Mets have 6 walk-off HR this year, tied with 1963 & 1962 for most in a season in franchise history
Vientos has had a brilliant year for the Mets, hitting .289 with those 24 homers and 62 RBI. Still just 24 years old, he figures to be a big part of what the Mets do offensively moving forward.
The Mets will take on the Reds again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET.
