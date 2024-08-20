Marlins Reliever on Track to Do Something Not Done in Last Decade of Baseball History
The Miami Marlins lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night by a score of 9-6. The Marlins are just trying to get to the finish line of a dreadful season in which they are 46-79 and in last place in the National League East.
The Marlins are undoubtedly not great offensively, and have traded away Luis Arraez, Josh Bell and Jazz Chisholm Jr. this year, but they were doomed from the outset because of the rash of pitching injuries they underwent.
Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are out for the year with Tommy John surgery while Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera and Jesus Luzardo have each spent significant time on the injured list as well.
As bad as it's gone, there is one piece of interesting historical information you should be paying attention to down the stretch.
Per @FoolishBaseball on social media:
Declan Cronin hasn't allowed a homer in 57.0 IP this year. If that pace continues, he could be the first pitcher with 70+ innings and 0 home runs allowed since Wade Davis and Kelvin Herrera of the 2014 Royals.
Cronin threw 0.2 homerless innings on Monday, so he's up to 57.2 innings this year. He has an ERA of 4.68 but keeping the ball in the yard is a valuable skill. The 26-year-old has struck out 61 batters this season as well. He's 3-3.
Lifetime, Cronin is in his second major league season with the Chicago White Sox and Marlins. He's 3-4 for his career with a 5.37 ERA.
The Marlins will play the Diamondbacks again on Tuesday.
