players to hit 1st career HR in a game in which they recorded a cycle:



Today Xavier Edwards

5/13/2007 Fred Lewis

7/28/2006 Luke Scott

9/18/1980 Gary Ward

6/13/1918 Cliff Heathcote

6/13/1894 Bill Hassamaer

7/5/1890 Bill Van Dyke

9/23/1886 Chippy McGarr



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/ssOlRJGHFM