Marlins Rookie Does Something Not Done in Last 17 Years of History as Part of Cycle
The Miami Marlins lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon 6-2 but you can't blame anything on Marlins rookie Xavier Edwards.
Edwards, the young shortstop who has played just 55 career games, went 4-for-4 at the plate, hitting for the cycle. It was the second cycle in Marlins history and also accomplished something that hadn't been done in baseball history for the last 17 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
players to hit 1st career HR in a game in which they recorded a cycle:
Today Xavier Edwards
5/13/2007 Fred Lewis
7/28/2006 Luke Scott
9/18/1980 Gary Ward
6/13/1918 Cliff Heathcote
6/13/1894 Bill Hassamaer
7/5/1890 Bill Van Dyke
9/23/1886 Chippy McGarr
h/t @EliasSports
The 24-year-old Edwards is hitting .379 in just 87 at-bats this year. He's got the one home run, nine RBI and eight stolen bases. He's posted a .956 OPS. He was picked with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the San Diego Padres out of the Florida high school ranks.
Edwards has played too many games to still appear on the Marlins Top 30 prospect list, per MLB.com. He finished last season at No. 12 and here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile from that time:
A 2018 supplemental first-rounder from a Florida high school, Edwards signed with the Padres for an over-slot $2.6 million and quickly established himself as one of baseball's top second-base prospects. After the Rays acquired him in the Jake Cronenworth trade in December 2019, he lost 2020 to the pandemic before his performance took a downturn the next two seasons. Tampa Bay declined to protect him on its 40-man roster in November, instead dealing him and J.T. Chargois to the Marlins for righty pitching prospects Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.
The Marlins will be off on Monday but they will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a new series beginning Tuesday.
