Mason Miller of Oakland Athletics Makes History in Multiple Ways During All-Star Game
The American League beat the National League 5-3 on Tuesday night in this year's edition of the All-Star Game.
Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer for the National League while Jarren Duran hit a two-run blast for the American League to earn MVP honors. Additionally, Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller earned the win for the American League after throwing a scoreless inning.
In getting the win, Miller made some baseball history. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Mason Miller is the third rookie pitcher to get the win in an All-Star Game, joining Spec Shea for the AL in 1947 and Dean Stone for the AL in 1954
h/t @EliasSports
Miller had two strikeouts in his inning of work, including one of Ohtani. He featured his trademark 100-plus MPH fastball and a devastating slider in the upper-80s. One of the most electric arms in the sport, Miller routinely throws over 100 MPH. In fact, he also made history because of his velocity on Tuesday night.
Per Langs again:
MASON MILLER
103.6 mph
The fastest ASG pitch in the pitch-tracking era (2008)
Miller is 1-1 for the A's this year in 33 games. He's got a 2.27 ERA and has struck out 70 batters in just 39.2 innings of work. He has a 0.86 WHIP.
With the A's in last place in the American League West, teams have undoubtedly called to see about Miller's availability, but he does not appear to be going anywhere as the trade deadline comes up in less than two weeks.
