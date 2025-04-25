Fastball

Matt Chapman Makes San Francisco Giants Home Run History with Thursday Blast

The Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon to move to 17-9 on the season.

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrates with center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) after batting him in on a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Oracle Park on April 24.
San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrates with center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) after batting him in on a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Oracle Park on April 24. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

With the win, the Giants are now an impressive 17-9 and in second place in the National League West. The Brewers are 13-13 and in second place in the National League Central.

Matt Chapman went 1-for-5 in the win with a homer and two RBIs while Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the victory.

Chapman's home run made some team history of the last 17 years as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Matt Chapman homered on a 100.4 mph pitch

That’s the fastest pitch a Giants player has homered off of under pitch tracking (2008)

Surpasses Heliot Ramos off 100.2 mph on 9/15/24

Chapman, 31, is hitting .227 this season with five homers, 16 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's also carrying a .393 on-base percentage for the upstart Giants, who are looking to make real headway in the National League West.

A nine-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Giants, Chapman is a career .241 hitter with 187 home runs. One of the best defenders of his era, he is a five-time Gold Glover and a two-time Platinum Glove winner. He also made the All-Star Game back in 2019.

The Giants will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Texas Rangers at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for Texas while Justin Verlander goes for San Francisco. He's 0-1 with a 5.47 ERA this year.

