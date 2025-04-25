Matt Chapman Makes San Francisco Giants Home Run History with Thursday Blast
The San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
With the win, the Giants are now an impressive 17-9 and in second place in the National League West. The Brewers are 13-13 and in second place in the National League Central.
Matt Chapman went 1-for-5 in the win with a homer and two RBIs while Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the victory.
Chapman's home run made some team history of the last 17 years as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Matt Chapman homered on a 100.4 mph pitch
That’s the fastest pitch a Giants player has homered off of under pitch tracking (2008)
Surpasses Heliot Ramos off 100.2 mph on 9/15/24
Chapman, 31, is hitting .227 this season with five homers, 16 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's also carrying a .393 on-base percentage for the upstart Giants, who are looking to make real headway in the National League West.
A nine-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Giants, Chapman is a career .241 hitter with 187 home runs. One of the best defenders of his era, he is a five-time Gold Glover and a two-time Platinum Glove winner. He also made the All-Star Game back in 2019.
The Giants will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Texas Rangers at 10:15 p.m. ET.
Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for Texas while Justin Verlander goes for San Francisco. He's 0-1 with a 5.47 ERA this year.
