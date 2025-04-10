Max Fried Does Something Not Seen in Last 37 Years of New York Yankees History in Wednesday Win
The New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon, avoiding a sweep at Comerica Park.
With the win, New York is now 7-5 while the loss drops the Tigers to the same record. The Yankees are in second place in the American League East while the Tigers are in first in the American League Central.
Ben Rice provided an offensive spark with his first home run of the season and Max Fried dominated on the mound, going 7.0 innings. He gave up five hits, no runs, no walks and struck out 11.
With his outing, he made some organizational history not seen in the last 37 years. Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Max Fried is the first Yankees LHP to have a start of 0 R, 0 BB and 10+ K on the road since July 2, 1988 (John Candelaria).
The 31-year-old Fried signed a monster deal with the Yankees in the offseason after playing the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves. He helped Atlanta win the World Series in 2021 and is hoping to help New York get back there this year.
With Gerrit Cole out for the season with Tommy John surgery, the Yankees need Fried to emerge as the ace and Wednesday was a good start on that front.
Lifetime, he's 75-36 with a 3.04 ERA.
The Yankees are off on Thursday but will return to action on Friday night when they host the red-hot San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET.
