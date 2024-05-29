Max Fried Dominates Again on the Mound, Does Something Not Done in Last Eight Years of Braves History
The Atlanta Braves shut out the Washington Nationals, 2-0, on Tuesday night to move to 31-21 on the season. The loss dropped Washington to 24-29 on the year.
In the win, Max Fried once again dominated, going 8.0 shutout innings. He allowed just seven hits and one walk while striking out six. He's now 5-2 on the year with a stellar 2.97 ERA. Fried also accomplished something done for the last eight years of team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Max Fried is the first Braves pitcher to go 8+ innings in back-to-back outings since Julio Teheran on June 19 & 25, 2016
last ATL P with more than 2 straight: 2007 Tim Hudson, 4 straight
Fried has been on a great roll for Atlanta, pitching to a 1.43 ERA over this last seven starts. He threw a complete game shutout his last time out against the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old Fried made his major league debut back in 2017 and has spent his entire career with the Braves, helping Atlanta win the World Series in 2021. He's in a contract season and is certainly setting himself up for a nice payday at the end of this year.
Lifetime, Fried is 67-28 with a 3.02 ERA over his career.
The Braves will take on the Nationals again on Wednesday night with first pitch from Washington coming at 7:20 p.m. ET.
MacKenzie Gore will pitch for Washington while Spencer Schwellenbach makes his major league debut for Atlanta.
Gore is 3-4 with a 3.04 ERA for the year.
