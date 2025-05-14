Max Fried Gets No-Decision, But Still Makes Even More New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees lost a tough 2-1 affair on Tuesday night, losing in 11 innings to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
The Yankees are 24-18 with the loss, though they still remain in first place in the American League East. Seattle is now 23-18, and they are also in first place in the American League West.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, Yankees' ace Max Fried was solid once again. Not as crisp, he battled through five innings, surrendering just one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out five, with his ERA moving to 1.11.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Max Fried's 1.11 ERA is the lowest ERA by a Yankee in his first nine starts of a season since ER official (1913), surpassing Lefty Gomez's longstanding mark (1.27 ERA in 1937)
A nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Braves and Yankees, Fried signed with New York this past offseason. Thus far, it's been a great success, as he's 6-0 with that 1.11 ERA. Lifetime, he's 79-36, and he helped Atlanta win the World Series during the 2021 campaign.
With taxed bullpens in front of them, the two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Will Warren will pitch for New York while veteran Luis Castillo goes for Seattle.
Warren has gone 2-2 with a 4.75 ERA this season, while Castillo is 3-3 with a 3.95. He's coming off a tough start in which he gave up five earned runs in five innings against Toronto.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI ON THE MOUND? The latest update is out as to when we'll see Shohei Ohtani back on a major-league mound. CLICK HERE:
UNACCEPTABLE: What happened to Lance McCullers this weekend has become far too common in the big leagues, and it needs to end. CLICK HERE:
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE: