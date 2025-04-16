Max Fried Makes New York Yankees History of Last 70 Years with Gem on Tuesday
The New York Yankees vaulted into first place in the American League East with 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. With the win, New York is now 10-7 on the year and Kansas City is 8-10.
Jason Dominguez had a huge three-run double and Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a run scored, but the real story was Max Fried, who excelled again on the mound.
The lefty, who was signed this past offseason, went 6.2 innings to earn the win. He surrendered just two earned runs on five hits, walking two and striking out seven. He's now 3-0 on the year with a 1.88 ERA.
And according to Katie Sharp of Stathead, he's done something the organization hasn't seen in the last 70 years.
Sub-2.00 ERA, 3+ Wins and 25+ K in 1st 4 Games with Yankees:
Max Fried (2025)
Bob Turley (1955)
Now in his ninth season, Fried has been one of the better lefties in baseball since entering the league. Lifetime, he's 76-36 with a 3.04 ERA. He was an integral part of the Braves winning the World Series in the 2021 season.
With Gerrit Cole out for the season with Tommy John surgery, the Yankees need Fried to emerge as the ace thus far, he's done his part on that front.
The Yankees and Royals will play again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lefty Kris Bubic, off to a great start for the Royals, will pitch against Clarke Schmidt. He's making his first start of the year after getting injured in spring training.
