Max Fried on Wrong Side of Personal History in Recent Rough Stretch For Yankees
After a win on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Yankees are 67-57, and they are now just 0.5 games back of the top wild card spot in the American League.
They also won on Saturday, winning 12-8, but starting pitcher Max Fried continued to struggle. The major offseason acquisition went just five innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits. He struck out six, but saw his ERA inflate to 3.26.
While the Yankees winning certainly helps alleviate concerns, the bottom line is that the Yankees need more from Fried, especially without Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt in the rotation. According to Yankees expert Katie Sharp, Fried is mired in the worst stretch of his entire career.
Max Fried has a 6.80 ERA in his last 8 games.
That's his worst ERA in any 8-game span in his career
Signed to an eight-year deal worth $218 million over the offseason, Fried is now 13-5 with that 3.26 ERA. He's struck out 141 batters in 149.0 innings. A nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Braves and Yankees, Fried is 86-41 for his career with a 3.10 ERA. A three-time All-Star, he helped Atlanta win the World Series in the 2021 campaign. He's earned Cy Young votes in two separate seasons already.
The Yankees are off on Monday but they'll be back in action on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET as Carlos Rodon (NYY) pitches against Shane Baz.
