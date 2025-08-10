Max Muncy Just Tied Los Angeles Dodgers Legend in Home Run History

Most career home runs at Dodger Stadium (with the home team or as a visitor):

130- Eric Karros

123- Ron Cey

118- Max Muncy (Via his 4th inning 2-run shot to put the @Dodgers up 2-0 over the Jays)

118- Steve Garvey

117- Matt Kemp

106- Andre Ethier

92- Mike Piazza

88- Mookie Betts