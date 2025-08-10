Fastball

Max Muncy Just Tied Los Angeles Dodgers Legend in Home Run History

Muncy just hit his 118th career home run at Dodger Stadium.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hits a two run home run during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium in 2025.
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hits a two run home run during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium in 2025. / William Liang-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Saturday night as Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy helped carry the offense.

Ohtani, the presumptive National League MVP, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and an RBI. The blast was his 40th of the season.

Muncy also homered for the 16th time as part of a 2-for-3 day. He had two RBIs, and his blast also tied him in some unique history.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Most career home runs at Dodger Stadium (with the home team or as a visitor):
130- Eric Karros
123- Ron Cey
118- Max Muncy (Via his 4th inning 2-run shot to put the up 2-0 over the Jays)
118- Steve Garvey
117- Matt Kemp
106- Andre Ethier
92- Mike Piazza
88- Mookie Betts

The 34-year-old Muncy has been an integral part of the Dodgers success since arriving in 2018. He's helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (2020 and 2024), and is also a two-time All-Star.

He's hitting .260 this season with 16 homers, 61 RBIs and four stolen bases. He's running a .387 on-base percentage and a 145 OPS+.

As for Garvey, he was a 10-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover. He also won the National League MVP Award in 1974.

Former MLB player Steve Garvey speaks during a ceremony Dusty Baker is inducted into the Dodgers Hall of Legends prior to the
Former MLB player Steve Garvey speaks during a ceremony Dusty Baker is inducted into the Dodgers Hall of Legends prior to the game against the the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium in 2024. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays and Dodgers will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will pitch for the Dodgers while left-hander Eric Lauer will go for Toronto.

Lauer has been a revelation for the Jays, going 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA. Glasnow is 1-1 with a 3.06, as he's battled injury most of the season.

Los Angeles is 68-49 on the season.

