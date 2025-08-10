Max Muncy Just Tied Los Angeles Dodgers Legend in Home Run History
The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Saturday night as Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy helped carry the offense.
Ohtani, the presumptive National League MVP, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and an RBI. The blast was his 40th of the season.
Muncy also homered for the 16th time as part of a 2-for-3 day. He had two RBIs, and his blast also tied him in some unique history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs at Dodger Stadium (with the home team or as a visitor):
130- Eric Karros
123- Ron Cey
118- Max Muncy (Via his 4th inning 2-run shot to put the up 2-0 over the Jays)
118- Steve Garvey
117- Matt Kemp
106- Andre Ethier
92- Mike Piazza
88- Mookie Betts
The 34-year-old Muncy has been an integral part of the Dodgers success since arriving in 2018. He's helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (2020 and 2024), and is also a two-time All-Star.
He's hitting .260 this season with 16 homers, 61 RBIs and four stolen bases. He's running a .387 on-base percentage and a 145 OPS+.
As for Garvey, he was a 10-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover. He also won the National League MVP Award in 1974.
The Blue Jays and Dodgers will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will pitch for the Dodgers while left-hander Eric Lauer will go for Toronto.
Lauer has been a revelation for the Jays, going 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA. Glasnow is 1-1 with a 3.06, as he's battled injury most of the season.
Los Angeles is 68-49 on the season.
