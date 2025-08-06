Max Muncy Ties Hall of Famer in Los Angeles Dodgers Home Run History

Most career multi-home run efforts with the @Dodgers franchise:

33- Duke Snider

29- Gil Hodges

22- Roy Campanella

19- Max Muncy (Via 2 round trippers in Tuesday's 12-6 win vs STL)

19- Mike Piazza

18- Shawn Green

17- Eric Karros

15- Joc Pederson

15- Cody Bellinger

15- Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/KbuFdPpwgZ