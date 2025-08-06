Max Muncy Ties Hall of Famer in Los Angeles Dodgers Home Run History
The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the St. Louis Cardinals 12-6 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, moving to 66-48 in the process. The Cardinals fell to 57-58.
Emmett Sheehan earned the win on the mound, giving up no earned runs over five innings while striking out five. He's now 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA.
Offensively, the group was paced by Max Muncy, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs, giving him 15 on the season. He also had three runs scored and four RBIs. The Dodgers also got a blast from Teoscar Hernandez.
Muncy's his multi-homer game tied him with Hall of Famer Mike Piazza in team history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career multi-home run efforts with the @Dodgers franchise:
33- Duke Snider
29- Gil Hodges
22- Roy Campanella
19- Max Muncy (Via 2 round trippers in Tuesday's 12-6 win vs STL)
19- Mike Piazza
18- Shawn Green
17- Eric Karros
15- Joc Pederson
15- Cody Bellinger
15- Mookie Betts
One of the greatest hitting catchers of all-time, Piazza spent seven years with the Dodgers, winning the Rookie of the Year in 1993 and making six All-Star Games.
In total, he played 16 years with the Dodgers, New York Mets, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Athletics, hitting .308 with 427 home runs. He was a 12-time All-Star and a 10-time Silver Slugger.
As for Muncy, he is a 10-year veteran of the Athletics and the Dodgers, hitting 210 home runs and helping LA win the World Series in both 2020 and 2024.
He's hitting .258 in 83 games this season.
The Dodgers will play the Cardinals on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
