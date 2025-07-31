Miami Marlins All-Star Joins Exclusive List in Franchise History Books

1.200+ OPS in a Single Month

Marlins Franchise History (Min. 90 PA)



1994: Gary Sheffield (March/April)

1995: Sheffield (Sept/Oct)

2007: Hanley Ramírez (July)

2008: Dan Uggla (May)

2012: Giancarlo Stanton (May)

2015: Stanton (June)

2017: Stanton (August)

2025: Kyle Stowers (July)