Miami Marlins All-Star Joins Exclusive List in Franchise History Books
Kyle Stowers was enjoying a solid breakout season at the plate through the first few months of the 2025 campaign.
Then, in July, the 27-year-old outfielder took his game to a whole new level.
Stowers went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Wednesday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, closing out the month on a low note. Still, he finished July batting .364 with a 1.269 OPS.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Stowers is now one of five players in Marlins franchise history to post a 1.200 OPS or higher in a single calendar month, minimum 90 plate appearances. Gary Sheffield achieved the feat twice, Hanley Ramírez and Dan Uggla reached the threshold once apiece and Giancarlo Stanton broke into the club three separate times.
Stowers passed Ramírez's 1.262 OPS from July 2007 for the highest mark in July among qualified Marlins.
On the whole this season, Stowers is batting .298 with 23 home runs, 63 RBIs, a .949 OPS and a 3.4 WAR, leading Miami in each of those categories.
The Marlins picked Stowers up at the 2024 trade deadline, getting him back from the Baltimore Orioles when they parted ways with former All-Star starting pitcher Trevor Rogers. A year later, Stowers has more than proven his worth, establishing himself as a key piece of Miami's future in the process.
Thanks to Stowers' explosion at the plate, the Marlins were tied for the second-best record in the National League in July at 15-10.
After taking Thursday off, Stowers and the Marlins will open a home series against the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday.
