Miami Marlins Breakout Slugger Matt Mervis Makes Home Run History on 27th Birthday
While he was unable to secure a victory as a birthday present, Matt Mervis did manage to celebrate his big day with a bang.
The first baseman hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, bringing the Miami Marlins even with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked Mervis' sixth home run of the season, all of which have come in his last eight appearances.
Mervis, who turned 27 years old on Wednesday, broke the seal by blasting two home runs on April 5. He then homered in three consecutive games between April 9 and 13 before going yard again on April 16.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Mervis tied the Marlins' franchise record for home runs through a player's first 13 games of a season. Mike Jacobs was the last player to reach six homers so quickly, doing so in 2008, while Miguel Cabrera and Derek Lee achieved the feat in 2004 and 1998, respectively.
Miami acquired Mervis in December, when they traded utility man Vidal Bruján to the Chicago Cubs. Mervis was ranked as the Cubs' No. 7 prospect entering 2023, but he wound up hitting .155 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, a .481 OPS and a -0.8 WAR across his 36 big league appearances in Chicago.
Through his first five games this season, Mervis was 2-for-15 with one RBI, one run and one walk. In his eight games since, Mervis is 9-for-25 with 11 RBIs, seven runs and four walks.
Mervis and the Marlins will close out their series with the Diamondbacks at 12:10 p.m. ET on Thursday.
