Miami Marlins Make Team, League History in Dominant Win on Friday
The Miami Marlins shut out the New York Mets on Friday night, 8-0, at loanDepot Park.
For the Marlins, the win moved them to 14-32 on the season. The loss dropped the Mets to 20-24.
The Marlins are one of the saddest stories in baseball this season after having made the playoffs in 2023. Miami has seen its promising rotation decimated by injury with Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez out for the year with Tommy John surgery. Edward Cabrera, Jesus Luzardo and Braxton Garrett have also all spent considerable time on the injured list.
Luzardo was back on Friday in dominant fashion, throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. He's now 1-3 on the year.
For Miami, it was their third consecutive shutout, which has made multiple insstances of team and league history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Marlins have thrown 3 straight shutouts, tied for the longest streak in franchise history, with:
Aug. 17-19, 2005
April 13-15, 2004
And per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Marlins are the first team in MLB history to have a sub-.300 winning percentage at least 25 games into a season and then proceed to throw 3 straight shutouts.
The Marlins will get a chance to go for a fourth straight shutout on Saturday afternoon when they battle the Mets again. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as Luis Severino gets the ball for New York against Garrett.
Severino is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA while Garrett is 0-0 with an 8.44.
